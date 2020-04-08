LETTER: Thanks for sharing story of Mo

Chris, thank you for sharing your story about your dog Mo “Saying goodbye to Mo” by Chris Coates, April 5). As I sit here reading it, I am moved to tears because it sounds like a hard thing even in normal times. We also have several small children and an older dog, so reading the description of your dog and how he acted as more kids came sounds like our house. Again thank you for sharing that with your readers.
Emilie Walk, Monticello
