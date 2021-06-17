LETTER: Thanks from the Decatur-Macon County Board

On behalf of all members of the Decatur-Macon County County Fair Board we each want to thank all of you who made this year's fair a huge success. Each member of our board has been working diligently the past two years to provide a fair which was fun for your entire family. Our goals are to continue building on the foundation of what county fairs are about; agriculture, livestock, and harness racing. We hope to continue these great traditions.

Thanks to all those who attended this year's fair, if it wasn't for all of you, we could not have done it. We also want to thank all of our volunteers, our vendors, and our participants. Our rodeo, our ITPA truck and tractor pullers, our demolition derby drivers, and our horse, swine, and cattle showers. We also want to thank all adorable baby contestants and karaoke singers, along with our bag throwing teams. Thanks to all our exhibitors.

Our special gratitude goes to the Decatur Police Department, the Decatur Fire Department, the Decatur Ambulance Service, the Macon County Sheriff's Office, and Macon County Probation for all they did to make our fair grounds safe and attractive. A special thanks to all those who donated their time and equipment preparing our tracks for each special event. Thanks to all of our sponsors who went above and beyond with their generous support!

A big thanks goes out to the Decatur Park District for the use of their golf carts, this is truly appreciated!

We look forward to our 2022 Decatur-Macon County Fair as our board will start our planning immediately.

Again, thank you all for allowing us to provide each and everyone of you with a traditional, grassroots fair, where everyone can enjoy our time together.

Jonathan Butts, Warrensburg

