LETTER: Thanks to members of Decatur Police Department

I want to thank the 140 men and women of the Decatur Police Department that risk their lives every day to keep our city and its citizens safe. The heroic actions that you take daily are greatly appreciated, and words cannot fully describe the gratitude we have for you protecting us.

The recent attempted murder of a police officer while they were doing paperwork in their vehicle was horrific and unacceptable. I am very thankful the officer was unharmed, and the perpetrator was arrested.

Reducing crime requires a community effort, and unfortunately, Decatur continues to experience an increase in shootings. From January - May 2021, shootings are up 33% compared to January - May 2020 (61 vs. 46) and 2020 had a 104% increase in shootings compared to 2019. In the short-term, I know our police will continue to work tirelessly to both prevent and solve these shootings and other crimes. In the long-term, we as a citizenry must work together to address the long-standing challenges that may lead to criminal activity. If you see something, please say something.

At a time when the number of shootings is increasing across the country, the number of police officers is decreasing. Rather than being attacked verbally and physically, and being dehumanized, our officers should be thanked for everything they do to keep us safe. If the opportunity presents itself, please thank our police for their service.

David J. Horn, Decatur

