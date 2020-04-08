LETTER: Thanks writer for opening his heart

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

What a moving and wonderful column you wrote about your dog, Mo (“Saying goodbye to Mo” by Chris Coates, April 5). Even though the loss of a pet is undescribable, you made it personal for all of us that have loved and lost a pet. Thank you for reminding us what a gift that is.

We have lost our share of treasured pets, and with family a part of the loss, i do think it gave our kids strength that is needed in time of loss.

We have a special vet too in Dr. Van Alstine who helped us through losses, and I know you had one that cared just as much. Maybe it was indeed him.

Thank you for opening up your heart and families feelings too, and to remind us all that we need togetherness at this time.

Karen Sharp, Argenta

