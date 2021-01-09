LETTER: The answer can go both ways

In perilous times like these, we can’t help but often wonder the state our country is in. Regarding civil unrest, have we really come that far from the years before and during 1960? Some say that we’ve made leaps and bounds, advancing into a better state. Others disagree, saying we have only come so far, and that better things have still yet to come before we can truly celebrate. So what state is the world in today, and how much of Martin Luther King Jr.’s dream progressed? To answer these questions, we need to understand what Martin Luther King Jr.’s dream was in the first place, and examine the state of our country.

In MLK’s speech he states,”...the Negro Is still not free. One hundred years later, the life of a Negro is still sadly crippled by the chains of discrimination”. In this particular statement, we will liken the word “Negro” to “people of color” for the sake of this argument. MLK states that the colored people of America are still not free, and are discriminated against.

Has this improved in our time? Theoretically, the answer can go both ways. De jure segregation has, because people are not forced by law to be segregated. As for de facto segregation, however, the answer varies. We can all agree, however, that segregation enforced by the law has ended in our country.