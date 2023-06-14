At first, I hesitated to reply to Tom Greenwood's letter to the editor ("How far is enough in our world?" June 9) because the comment seemed just another instance of railing against so-called political correctness. But then my conscience would not allow me to let it pass by without a comment.

Because free speech is essential in our country, I must point out problematic comments that are broadcast here in my community. Greenwood is the one who has gone too far. His over-the-top extension of Muslim and Jewish religiously-based food choices being available to school students shows contempt for America's pluralism.

Our democracy has struggled to expand its inclusiveness over the years. The history of these various struggles is what makes me proud to be an American. We believe in "liberty and justice for all," and we are "the land of the free and the home of the brave." When we have fallen short, people have organized to make it come true.

Therefore, we should welcome this extension of food choices on public school menus, and we should be feeding children at school. Research has shown that poor children need school breakfast and lunch, given the problems with income inequality that causes food insecurity for too many families. Being hungry makes it much harder to learn.

For Christians, Matthew 25:31-46 is a good model for inclusiveness. An excerpt: “…inherit the kingdom prepared for you from the foundation of the world; for I was hungry, and you gave me food..." Christians, please read the passage, read the entire gospel, read the whole Bible. Jesus's parable does not say to feed only the hungry who are members of your own tribe.

Catherine Stanford, Decatur