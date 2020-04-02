LETTER: The Bible is a good stay-at-home read

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

For those of you who like to read and have not felt you had the time now as a shut-in due to the virus may I suggest one of my favorites. It has love, hate, murder, trials, sex, hatred, love, forgiveness, anything you might want in a spellbinding book with a happy ending. It is so big it might take you until the end of our suggested shut-in time is over to read the whole book.

The name of the book is the Bible, geared to whatever religion you practice. Yes, it does go by other names but hopefully you have one in your home. If not contact your local religious-based mosque, temple, parish or whatever you attend. I am sure they will provide you with the appropriate reading materials.

I'm serious. It is very interesting. Did I say you had to understand all of the materials read? No that's what makes it so interesting, the best of all, it's non-fiction.

Also check with local bookstores and thrift stores.

Beverly J. Williams, Decatur

