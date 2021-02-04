LETTER: The faithful retain their hope

I purposely use the word "seemingly" to cast obvious and inevitable suspicion on this amateurish ballot box heist brazenly perpetrated in front of God, video cameras, the American public and multitudes of official election observers bearing witness of illegal ballot manipulation in signed affidavits upon risk of perjury. But don't believe your lying eyes; Democrats and even some Republicans insist that there is nothing here to see, that this was an obviously fair and honest election overseen by obviously fair and honest election officials -- indeed, our nation's most fair and honest election, so of course there's no need for a fair and honest audit of votes to validate election results. How silly for you of little faith to even ask for an official audit.