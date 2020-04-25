LETTER: The glaring failure of America

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

COVID-19 has exposed an extremely troubling outcome of trade agreements, corporate greed, and the ability of mega-donors to imperil our ability sustain our economy and national security. America in this crisis cannot produce the medical supplies we need to protect those on the front lines, the population at large, nor can we guarantee that our defense forces will be healthy enough to defend this country. Will China produce our military weaponry if we go to war with them?

This threat to our nation began in earnest back in the 1970s and 1980s. Outsourcing production first took root by corporate carpetbaggers who moved production to Dixie to counter union organizing, fair wages and benefits. The great Ronald Reagan chipped in his share by firing 12,000 air traffic controllers.

Slick Willy Clinton, in concert with Newt the Grinch, passed NAFTA and the horse was out of the barn. When southern workers were not as cheap as slave labor in communist countries, often child slave labor, the boardrooms betrayed America and fled in favor of propping up the economies of communist dictators.