LETTER: The Gospels are not biographies

Ron Adams' article (Sat, Nov 20) attempts to pit the inconsistencies of the four Gospels in the Christian New Testament against the new anti-abortion law in Texas. Neither has anything to do with the other.

Readers could consult William Barclay's classic "Introducing the Bible" or Robin Griffith-Jones' "The Four Witnesses" that explains (as the subtitle says) why the Gospels present strikingly different visions of Jesus. These books are but two of a voluminous scholarship.

The Gospels are not biographies as we understand that genre today. The early Christian community began to write down the stories they were verbally sharing until it became clear that the eyewitnesses were dying, and the second coming was not as imminent as they first thought. When it became a necessity to write down the stories, each one tried to answer the question that Jesus had asked of his first disciples: "Who do you say I am?"

People immediately noticed the inconsistencies, and some suggested that the church merge the testimonies to create a unified, consistent story. However, the early church fathers decided that keeping each Gospel intact would be much better. Each one is a portrait trying to capture the character of Jesus.

As Barclay wrote, they each took "a series of significant incidents and episodes" and used "them as windows to see into the mind and the heart of the person" they wanted people to know.

Nothing about the inconsistencies of the Gospels speaks to what is wrong with the Texas law. On the contrary, the law is outrageous in no small part because it gives any non-government Texan the vigilante right to bring suit against people helping someone obtain an abortion (even inadvertently, e.g., giving them a ride). Texas legislators wrote the law as a clever way to avoid it being declared unconstitutional.

Catherine M. Stanford, Decatur

