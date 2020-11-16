LETTER: The reason vaccinations work is herd immunity

In 1957, the USA suffered a greater death rate than we have seen in today’s pandemic so far, but in 1957 we understood that we are not going to live to be 1,000 years old.

In 1957, we understood that fact and had some common sense. Plus, we had just recently put down a government system which has taken FREEDOM away from many of its citizens and had brainwashed most if its other citizens that this was “for the good of all people.” We have too many people in government (authority) today who don’t have any clue about history, believe in utopia and equal outcomes, and thus they are allowing this same kind of language and behavior to dictate their actions toward their fellow citizens.

In the current pandemic, the data early on showed us that the quire elderly and those with numerous comorbidities were the people having the biggest risk of dying if they contracted the virus. If one wants to isolate and protect the vulnerable population of the quite elderly and the sick, so be it, but let others continue with their lives.

If anyone else (for what reason) wanted to lockdown; that can be their choice, but to have the government close businesses, schools, etc. on a modeling projection (which has now been shown to be not even close) will be shown by history as a total overreach.