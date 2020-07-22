LETTER: The roadblock is still present

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Spend a minute and think about all of the problems in Illinois. You might need more than a minute, but one thing is clear. At the center of the issues that can be fixed, one roadblock remains. The news last week from federal prosecutors regarding ComEd firmly plants Mike Madigan at the center of a bribery conversation. It’s the latest problem that proves Illinois lawmakers cannot be trusted with more power.

In November, folks in the Prairie State will be asked to decide if Madigan should have more power to raise taxes as he sees fit. If there’s anything that we have learned it is that he is out for himself, out for his riches, out for more power, and not out for the taxpayers of Illinois.

If you’re sick of corruption, you have a chance to end it in November and keep your money out of the hands of Madigan and his cronies.

Matt Rodewald, Geneva

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0