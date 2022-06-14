LETTER: The same thing said when it's too late

I think it’s time all politicians get off their thumbs. How many times after it’s too late have we heard we need to do something? Guess they’ve just been lucky, their child or loved one has been safe. If they’re so proud of their high power guns, send them all to the UK and help our military. They’ll surely appreciate the help.

What makes the difference of age? They still slaughter.

I worked at a package window. I was told many times, if there is any kind of weapon I want, just let them know A person does not need an ID or background check. Only money. When there are so many people afraid to go for a walk or ride or work in their yards because of people who enjoy riding around killing people.

Like I said, send they where they can do the most good and be able to kill. God bless all of us.

Sandy Gilman, Decatur

