LETTER: The story of the Decatur City Council

Yep, that's what we need to do, zone more residential areas into commercial. Not like we don't have enough empty commercial areas around town. Take a street leading to the park and zone it commercial.

Oh, by the way, the corner of Ash and 51 is still waiting for the other properties to be built. Remember you promised us 4/5 new stores. Instead we got one store. Broken promises, the story of the city council.

Marcia Nelsen, Decatur

