There is some truth to the stereotype that the person that reads too much content from Fox News or Facebook becoming detached and deranged ― but not why people think.

One of the unfortunate side effects of the rise of search engines ― and television before that ― has been the increased focus of national and global affairs over local ones. There are not many limitations on the reach of how far media entities can reach with these mediums ― broadcasting licenses is the only major for television and censorship for the net ― and so just a handful of commentators only covering national/global affairs have trended to hog most of the attention on television and on the internet.

This has leads to those that spend too much time consuming news from these mediums commonly knowing about a lot of fascinating national or global things that are happening (that they don't have the ability to impact), without them knowing about local things that are happening (which they have more power to impact). Too much internet or television consumption leads to people not being properly embedded in real-life communities. Too much Fox News and Facebook consumption leads to derangement, though the content hosted there is not necessarily incorrect, because of the medium they are embedded in are bad.

Television, FM radio or print newspaper that came before has an inherent limited geographic reach because of practical limitations. These mediums are localized ― and as a side effect they naturally give exposure to things that are happening in the area that people can participate in constructively. Those that are too invested in local news or a local radio stations are at most at risk at becoming a "townie" ― not necessarily an unhealthy fate.

Joshua Liu, Decatur