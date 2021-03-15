LETTER: There are even more cancellations likely

Regarding Pepe Le Pew being cancelled ...

* Mighty Mouse will be abolished because he overcomes "bad guys"

* Underdog needs to be uplifted. Being "under" is offensive

* There cannot be any "Top Cat." All are equal

* Yogi Bear implies some form of higher consciousness. Nobody has that right to superiority

* Huckleberry Hound provides unequal consideration to all other forms of "berries"

* Quickdraw McGraw cannot be revered vs others who are challenged by the pencil (or any other writing implement)

* Hong Kong Phuey is being condemned as a preferred location by Paris, Los Angeles, Winnepeg, Moscow, and Tulsa.....amongst others.

* Bugs Bunny is under fire from both The National Society of Insects and The International Cashmere Association

* Scooby Doo must relinquish his attitude to those who "Don't"

* Porky Pig has been forced to officially change his name to "Slightly Elevated Weight Swine"

* SpongeBob can wear any shape pants he desires, or for that matter, no pants at all