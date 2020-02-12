LETTER: There are more bullies than Trump

I read Richard Virgin's article about Trump the bully ("The bully overruns the playground," Feb. 9). Somehow I missed the articles he had about the two bullies we have in Springfield, Cullerton and Madigan. Maybe because they are not Republican.

With all of the opposition that Trump has had with establishment on both sides of the aisle, look at what he has accomplished. Makes your head spin, with what he will get done in four more years.