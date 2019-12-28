LETTER: There's a reason people are leaving

Corruption and lobby influence on our politicians has got to stop. The politicians are not only drawing strategic districts to ensure a win but they are misusing or redirecting our tax money to use for different hings.

We have been taxed to death to improve our roads and infrastructure. We don't know about you but currently the roads around our town are crumbling. We're young people who don't want to stay in Illinois. All they ask is why, they know why.

We have created a petition on change.org named End Lobby Influence on IL Politicians. We'd be pleased to have more people sign it. What other ways can we fight this injustice?

Chloe Moyer and Jacob Hutton,

Blue Mound

