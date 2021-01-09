LETTER: There still is something missing

Here at Eisenhower High School, in our English class, we have been analyzing Martin Luther King Jr.’s “I have a dream” speech to reach a conclusion on if his dream has come true or not.

“Free at last! Free at last! Thank God almighty, we are free at last!”

Is this the case? Are Black citizens living in America free 57 years after the speech? On a scale of 1 to 10, 1 being they are absolutely free and 10 being they are not free at all, how free are African-Americans in this country? In my opinion it is a 5. Yes, whites and Blacks can go to school together, can eat at the same restaurants, can use the same restrooms, and can check in to the same hotels. After all of this time there still is something that is missing from that list.

Half of the people shot and killed by police are white. Black people account for nearly 13% of the total U.S. population, yet they are killed by police by twice the rate of white Americans. Over 95% of this group are males between the ages of 20 and 40 years old.

The missing piece to the equality puzzle is one question: Are people of color treated differently when around the police?