LETTER: There's an option beyond Biden, Trump

What did we learn from the debate?

1. Elections in the United States have literally become a reality show.

2. Elections in the United States have become elections between two candidates who are basically the same in every way, except for some differences in personality.

3. We have been brainwashed into believing that those are our only two options when, in fact, there will be at least one other option on your ballot.

So why were there only two people on the debate stage on Tuesday?

Because the debates are put on by a bipartisan organization called The Commission on Presidential Debates (funny that Republicans and Democrats can at least agree on suppressing third parties). The CPD sets the requirements that must be met by candidates in order to participate. The biggest hurdle for a candidate is to poll at 15% or higher. The problem is that most polls don't include every candidate like Dr. Jo Jorgenson, who will be on every ballot in the U.S. and who can, in theory, win the Electoral College. This perpetuates the stranglehold that Republicans and Democrats have on our election system and it's blatant election rigging.