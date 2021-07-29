LETTER: They should have recused themselves

In May 2020, misdemeanor charges of Open Meetings Act violations were brought against five of the six Piatt County board members by then-State’s Attorney Dana Rhoades and Assistant State’s Attorney Elizabeth Dobson, now an assistant state’s attorney in Moultrie County. These charges alleged that the disconnection of a Piatt County Board online call for an executive session violated the Illinois Open Meetings Act.

According to Rhoades and Dobson, there were several members of the public who allegedly contacted the state’s attorney’s office and reported that they were cut off from the conference call after waiting for the board to return from executive session or were unable to re-enter the meeting after the executive session.

Judge Karle Koritz ruled in July 2020 that Rhoades, now a circuit judge, had a conflict of interest when the criminal charges were filed against the board. He also chastised Rhoades for not asking the court to appoint a special prosecutor in the case prior to bringing criminal charges.

Koritz said in his ruling that “the Court is bewildered as to why a State’s Attorney’s office that recognizes its own conflict would choose to file charges before seeking the appointment of a special prosecutor.”

In December 2020, the Illinois Attorney General’s Office reviewed the case and dismissed the charges. Now, responding to a Freedom of Information Act request, new Piatt County state’s attorney Sarah Perry says her office does not have any documentation concerning members of the public contacting the Piatt County State’s Attorney’s office about the conference call during the May 2020 county board meeting.

The unethical and possibly illegal conduct of Rhoades and Dobson in this matter resulted in criminal charges that should never have been brought. Their conduct needs to be brought to light. Prior to filing charges, they should have recused themselves.

Ray C. Spencer, White Heath

