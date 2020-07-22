LETTER: They've had their chances

As some Americans mourn the loss of two courageous fighters for justice and freedom, John Lewis and CT Vivian, millions mourn the tens of thousands who have died from COVID-19.
Lewis and other civil rights icons battled the same enemies we face today. It is the ruling class led by a Republican Party willing to sacrifice ordinary Americans to back their dictator-in-chief in spite of record corruption, thousands of lies, and complete incompetence. Not one Republican has risen to oppose seeking foreign influence in our elections, risen to demand a response to Putin paying bounties on our troops, or violating the rights of peaceful demonstrators. Donors first, party second, and voter suppression at all costs.
Republican cowardice is now legendary. Whether they vocally supported Trump policy (Rodney Davis), remained silent, or worked in secret to undermine our democracy by voter suppression, they are as guilty as Trump and his goons. The right to vote, is once again in jeopardy. How far will they go?
They had the chance during the Impeachment Trial, to save our democracy and tens of thousands of lives, but once again betrayed our nation and its citizens. When you are led by a coward, you become one. That cowardice has put the blood of thousands of Americans on their hands. Is COVID-19, which disproportionately affects minorities, another voter suppression strategy?
Media pundits muse on what Trump will do to keep the Oval Office. Trump bragged that police and the military is backing him. Will the illegal and fascist acts taking place in Portland Oregon, decide who the next President is. The fear Americans expressed during the formation of Homeland Security, has now become reality. Will armed insurrection by Trump be a bridge too far for Republicans or a bridge to corporate fascism?
Mike Griffin, Decatur
