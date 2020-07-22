LETTER: They've had their chances

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As some Americans mourn the loss of two courageous fighters for justice and freedom, John Lewis and CT Vivian, millions mourn the tens of thousands who have died from COVID-19.

Lewis and other civil rights icons battled the same enemies we face today. It is the ruling class led by a Republican Party willing to sacrifice ordinary Americans to back their dictator-in-chief in spite of record corruption, thousands of lies, and complete incompetence. Not one Republican has risen to oppose seeking foreign influence in our elections, risen to demand a response to Putin paying bounties on our troops, or violating the rights of peaceful demonstrators. Donors first, party second, and voter suppression at all costs.

Republican cowardice is now legendary. Whether they vocally supported Trump policy (Rodney Davis), remained silent, or worked in secret to undermine our democracy by voter suppression, they are as guilty as Trump and his goons. The right to vote, is once again in jeopardy. How far will they go?