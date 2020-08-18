LETTER: This administration bows to corporations

Don’t be fooled. While we have been distracted by the incoherent rantings of our man-child president, Americans have failed to see the real damage being done behind the scenes. For the last three years, as we’ve watched Trump lie, insult, disrespect, whine, pout, demean, marginalize, misinform, and mispronounce, his administration has been quietly hard at work, delaying, repealing, and proposing new rules benefiting only the corporate elites, with little regard for the general welfare of you and me.

The non-partisan Brookings Institution routinely monitors this evisceration of our protections. A cursory glance through their data reveals a disturbing strategy by Trump’s people to eliminate or loosen standards of things like corporate tax laws, methane emission, auto fuel efficiency, air quality, water quality, protection of endangered species, protected lands, food safety, workers’ rights, workplace safety, net neutrality, caps on overcharging by drug companies, and rights of victims of student loan fraud, to name just a few.

To be fair, presidents for decades have catered to the interests of corporate power, but this administration has truly doubled down on its allegiance to corporate interests and its contempt for the welfare of American citizens. The legacy that the Trumpites will leave is predictable: a further decline in the middle class, an ever-widening chasm in income inequality, a markedly divided citizenry, a muted American presence on the world stage, and a more dangerous and polluted world; all for the sake of the holy stock market. To be sure, if we can fix this, and I’m not sure we can, it will take decades to undo the havoc they have wrought on our country.