LETTER: This is your America now

Fact: Gasoline increases 40% in cost within seven months.

Benefit? Average American pays $1,000 more for fuel annually (me personally? $3,000+).

Fact: USA Keystone Pipeline shut down while Russian/Germany pipeline is opened up by Biden.

Benefit? Obviously environmental issues are only of USA concern, not to the entire world. Why else would anyone allow such stupidity?

Fact: Biden "talks" about human rights everywhere and to everyone.

Benefit: Biden's "talking" never leads to action that is of any positive consequence to any human or effects change by any oppressor.

Fact: Afghanistan departure by USA is an unimaginable boondoggle of immense proportions on so many fronts. Where do I begin?

Benefit? Increased terrorism worldwide likely, including USA.

Fact: You didn't like Donald Trump because he is a self-centered, egotistical, loud-mouth bully who is abrasive and lacking both dignity and interpersonal skills. and you voted for Biden.

Benefit? Look at the America you live in today. Look in the world you live in today. How amazingly more beautiful, kind, filled with hope, and prosperous it is after seven months of the Biden administration. Imagine how it will look in three more years of this "leadership."

Fact? Where we sit today is on you. This is your fault. This is your America folks. Much appreciated. Thanks.

Tom Greenwood, Decatur

