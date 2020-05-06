LETTER: This might be where we acquire greatness

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

My inner-adult says to endure the lockdown, even if it goes beyond Memorial Day, so we can be certain that we’ve truly ended the pandemic. We tend to favor the opposite: instant gratification.

The selfish part of me silently hopes that social-distancing restraints will start to ease before June. I miss reading newspapers for free in the library, and visiting “Cheers”- like waitresses where everybody knows my name. Despite my self-pity, I sympathize with them as they brave the frightening effects of our lockdown.

Remember the Marshmallow Test where children were given a chance to have a marshmallow now, or wait 15 minutes and get two marshmallows? In part, the test revealed that children find creative ways to delay gratification: making up songs, praying, and fidgeting. I’m like one of those kids right now. “Out of the mouth of babes” the Bible says.

Some say this is our test just like the Great Depression and WWII were the “Greatest Generations’” defining challenge, but it’s an imperfect comparison. You could argue that baby boomers and beyond haven’t really been tested yet.