LETTER: Tilton family for 7/12

On July 16, 2010, 23-year-old Army Sgt. Jesse R. Tilton of Mount Zion paid the ultimate sacrifice for his country when he lost his life fighting in Afghanistan during Operation Enduring Freedom. Jesse was on his second tour of duty as a medic in the 508th Parachute Infantry Regiment when three days prior, insurgents attacked his unit.
Not a day goes by that we don’t miss him and honor his heroic deed. Without Jesse, we would not be able to enjoy the freedoms and opportunities that these United States so benevolently grant us. We are forever thankful and indebted to our beloved soldier.
We would like to thank the community for your gracious support for our family over the last decade. Since the day they brought Jesse home we have been overwhelmed by your generosity and respect. The American flags were proudly held high that day waving over us as we took him to his final resting place. There are simply no words to describe the impact the moment of silence had on us as we passed you by.
To the people who left their places of business and gathered under their storefront marquees with his name bestowed on it, to the servicemen and women who orchestrated traffic and guided our procession along, to the veterans who stood at full attention and saluted as the hearse drove by, and to everyone who lined the streets that day waving flags and holding their hands over their hearts, we thank you from the bottom of ours.
We appreciate all of you who continue to check up on us and to those who help keep his memory alive by organizing events in his honor. From that day forward we have never been prouder to be Americans and to be members of this loving community.
Thank you.
From the family of Jesse R. Tilton
