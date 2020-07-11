LETTER: Tilton family for 7/12

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

On July 16, 2010, 23-year-old Army Sgt. Jesse R. Tilton of Mount Zion paid the ultimate sacrifice for his country when he lost his life fighting in Afghanistan during Operation Enduring Freedom. Jesse was on his second tour of duty as a medic in the 508th Parachute Infantry Regiment when three days prior, insurgents attacked his unit.

Not a day goes by that we don’t miss him and honor his heroic deed. Without Jesse, we would not be able to enjoy the freedoms and opportunities that these United States so benevolently grant us. We are forever thankful and indebted to our beloved soldier.

We would like to thank the community for your gracious support for our family over the last decade. Since the day they brought Jesse home we have been overwhelmed by your generosity and respect. The American flags were proudly held high that day waving over us as we took him to his final resting place. There are simply no words to describe the impact the moment of silence had on us as we passed you by.