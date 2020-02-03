LETTER: Time for a political revolution

There is shift in the Democratic party that is playing out in full public view. On the one side we have the moderate, status quos, who believe that the best way to win back the White House and Congress is to appear willing to reach out and appease the other side of the aisle. Corporate Democrats believe that in order to win back these vital seats, we need to convince moderate Republican voters in the IL-13th congressional district that Democrats are safe and not too radical.
This flawed strategy has lost us election after election across the nation. We can’t afford to lose any more seats to the party of greed. That is why I am voting for the two radicals running it this election.
You have free articles remaining.
I am endorsing Bernie Sanders for POTUS and Stefanie Smith for Congress in the IL-13th district.
It’s time for a political revolution.
Sonny Garcia, Bloomington