LETTER: Time to ship Davis back to dugout

U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis pretends to go to bat for our health care. But when he got a question about the Affordable Care Act at this month’s debate with challenger Betsy Londrigan co-sponsored by WILL, WCIA and the League of Women Voters of Champaign County, Davis fouled out.

Asked about the 11 times he voted to repeal the ACA, he couldn’t deny his votes.

So, just like "Casey at the Bat," our Rodney took a wild swing. He said the 11 votes were mostly procedural, but he supported a watered-down House Republican bill that died in the Senate.

“The one vote that counted protected preexisting condition coverage for every single American,” said our Rodney.

But he hit a pop-up. It drifted into foul ground, and the fact-checkers promptly caught it.