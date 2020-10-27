LETTER: Time to ship Davis back to dugout

U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis pretends to go to bat for our health care. But when he got a question about the Affordable Care Act at this month’s debate with challenger Betsy Londrigan co-sponsored by WILL, WCIA and the League of Women Voters of Champaign County, Davis fouled out.
Asked about the 11 times he voted to repeal the ACA, he couldn’t deny his votes.
So, just like "Casey at the Bat," our Rodney took a wild swing. He said the 11 votes were mostly procedural, but he supported a watered-down House Republican bill that died in the Senate.
“The one vote that counted protected preexisting condition coverage for every single American,” said our Rodney.
But he hit a pop-up. It drifted into foul ground, and the fact-checkers promptly caught it.
According to Illinois Newsroom, a service of WILL and Illinois Public Radio, that House Republican bill had language about protecting pre-existing conditions, but it allowed insurers to jack up the rates -- "the Congressional Budget Office finds that if states took advantage of that provision, and others allowed under the bill, the insurance markets could blow up, leading to such high costs that people with pre-existing conditions would be unable to obtain coverage. This makes Davis’ claim that the bill would have ‘protected pre-existing condition coverage for every single American’ False.”
So the mighty Rodney fouled out.
Isn’t it about time we send him back to the dugout?
Peter Ellertsen, Springfield
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!