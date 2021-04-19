LETTER: Time to stand up for police officers

I want to address the current attitude that “you can disobey the police when they give you directions.” Why aren’t parents teaching their children to obey persons of authority?

Have you thought that if those people who were shot had not disobeyed and begun to fight the officers, they would be alive today?

It is past time for people to stand up for our wonderful police officers. They have a difficult job and want to go home to their families also.

You know what? All lives matter, even a policeman.

Linda Jimison, Decatur

