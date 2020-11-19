LETTER: Time to take back our authority

There is an increasing divergence of ideologies separating the ever more distinct political factions embedded within the fabric of our society.

On the one hand, there are the self-proclaimed liberals willing to at least accept the inevitability of an ever-increasing diversity, even as that acceptance is often accompanied by a condescending elitism, as opposed to those who ardently cling to the rapidly fading promises of the past, an unsustainable sort of art deco throw back to 1950s simplicity and a perpetual state of Manifest Destiny.

In truth, the dangers of a pacifying, infantilized rescue operation from liberal-minded Democrats seeking to placatingly pat the disenfranchised upon the head as they sit them down to patiently await a handout is just as dangerous a course of action as that of the Republican cult of conservative white male hegemony's initiated plans for social engineering by packing the federal courts with conservative extremists and tax cuts for the rich.

Neither addresses the true needs of a constantly evolving citizenry awakening to the possibilities of a truly inclusive society.

The failure then resides within our leadership's inability, or refusal, to evolve along with the populace, instead pulling against the middle in deference to the whims of an economic elite.