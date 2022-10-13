LETTER: Tips for new small businesses

When my wife and I opened Cypress Grove Brewing in 2019, we did so with two goals. We wanted to help foster a sense of community in Assumption, our farming town of just over 1,000 residents, which had seen little meaningful investment in past decades. We also wanted to find a combination of fun and rewarding work in our retirement years.

In the years since opening our brewery and taproom on the site of our cattle farm, we’ve learned several important lessons spanning technology to marketing and operations. We want to share those with our fellow small business owners in hopes we can grow our Assumption community together.

1. Think local. From local food trucks to local vendors and local music, promoting area small businesses helps us attract new customers and foster a sense of community pride in our business. When we can’t partner with local businesses, we ask them for recommendations.

2. Get smart on tech. We’re in our 60s, so we’re not the most tech savvy couple on the planet. But when we started the brewery, we knew we needed to advertise. We learned how to use Facebook ads to reach our surrounding community in a direct and cost-efficient way. Facebook is the primary platform we use to advertise our business.

3. Stay authentic. We don’t try to be something we’re not. We’re cattle farmers who want to have fun in retirement, and we’ve tailored our operations to meet those goals. We’re open one or two days a week, and we run our business like a family reunion, with lawn chairs and board games and great conversation.

There’s nothing better than someone coming to the brewery as a customer and leaving as a friend. Together, let’s support our small businesses, spur investment, and grow our community in Assumption.

Phil Corzine, Assumption