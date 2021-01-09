LETTER: To many, Black lives don’t matter

Has Martin Luther King Jr.’s dream come true? On August 23, 1963, MLK had a speech about the discrimination of people of color, his dream speech was about racial equality and how we can make an America without discrimination against black people.

He wanted an America where white and Black people possess the same opportunities and rights, where everyone wouldn’t be treated differently because of the color of their skin. In the speech, he discussed the abolishment of slavery about 100 years prior, and he argued that even though they were free, it still felt like they were stuck in a different type of enslavement.

He said that the founding fathers of the nation promised to all Americans that Black and white men would be guaranteed “Liberty, equality, and the pursuit of happiness." The promises made to the people made it clear that everyone would be free. They still weren’t treated with equality.

MLK's dream is a promise that he wanted to be fulfilled when the white citizens of the country would recognize that we were all going to succeed or fail together. He explained that it was shameful for many citizens to live poorly, and how it was unfair that they weren’t able to access good education or opportunities.