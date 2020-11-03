LETTER: To tax or not to tax in Illinois

Illinois - to tax or not to tax that is the question. The noble Illinois government (Madigan and Pritzker) have said we must!
I can't recall the last time a tax hike was included on a ballot, but I am reminded of several times a tax increase was hand-delivered for gas taxes, restaurant and hotel taxes, etc.
Personally, I wouldn't mind a tax increase of our wealthier residents and elimination of many of their IRS deductions if it would benefit the middle class. Is that even possible with Illinois outstanding debt?
At present, our state is one of the top three states in this country that has ruined their state's reputation with it's tax hikes, resulting in each state losing businesses and over one million citizens in each, who moved away. How will that lost revenue impact Illinois? How will Illinois be compensated after its numerous failures over the past years? They might attempt reining in their funding to Chicago.
A YES or NO vote on this tax hike bill is our governments vague endeavor at trying to make us believe they know what they're doing and this is what will transpire:
A Yes vote win = an increase, for the wealthiest percent on their contribution, but that won't begin to cover their decades - long fiscal ineptitudes so enter the middle class contribution (Whoops!).
A No vote win = Pandora's box is open even wider for "play money!" But what will make them feel good about themselves is it was put on the ballot and they are embracing us with this accommodation back-door politics. Whoops! (It became necessary to become deceitful to pull it off!!).
I'm voting No.
Jo Miller - Decatur
