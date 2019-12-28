LETTER: Too much appeasement of liberals

First, let me say that I am not judging you or your sexual choice. That is a decision you make, but please know that it is not OK in God’s eyes.

We continue to see God’s word taken out of so many areas in our society. We are so concerned about being politically correct that we bend over backwards to appease the liberals that we forget about those that believe in God. How is that fair?

1. Schools that no longer allow prayer

2. Removal of the Ten Commandments

3. Approval of LGBT relationships

a. Teaching children what sex they are or can be

b. If you feel female one day or male – select a bathroom on what you're feeling that day

4. Movements to remove "God Bless America" on our currency

The Bible says “God created man in his own image.” He created male and female. God blessed them and said be” fruitful and multiply.” (Genesis Chapter 1: 27 and 28.) Can two men or two women create a child together? No, and I say God did not make you that way. God said that man should not lay with man and woman should not lay with woman (Leviticus 18:22). How long will the world last if there is no creation between man and woman?