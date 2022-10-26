LETTER: Too much speeding on city streets

I’m still puzzled daily when I observe a large portion of citizens who drive down West Main and pass through the Dennis School’s designated school crossing. Drivers fail to heed the traffic warning signs that are posted that state the speed limit is 20 mph when school children are present, and I’m sure the same problem exists around the other school zones in our community. Unfortunately DPS 61 decided to cease employing school crossing guards who were there to assist school children to cross the busy streets safely. Now I see young children crossing in the middle of the block instead of using the official school crossing.

West Main and other local main streets have become more like unofficial NASCAR raceways for many drivers over the last few years. Obeying speed limits, stop signs, traffic lights and state laws covering the use of cell phones while driving have become more like hindrances for many drivers who believe impedes their progress to reach their final destinations. Unfortunately, this is not just a Decatur problem it’s a nationwide problem which has brought about not only an increase in the number of car accidents but also increased costs for car insurance for all drivers.

Local law enforcement officers I am sure are doing what they can to deal with the increase in traffic issues but they are spread thin because of the shortage of officers to also deal with the rising crime rates across the country. So the only solution I have is to follow the example of grade school children who have learned that if you disobey school rules you may have sit in the corner, but for us adults high fines and jail time await us if we disobey the rules.

Patrick McDaniel, Decatur