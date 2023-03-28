In spring, our earth’s axial tilt brings a renewal of life and longer days than nights in the northern hemisphere. Plants dying in winter then growing in spring held great significance to people dependent on successful crops. Sun worshipers noticed around December 21 the sun hung lowest in the sky and seemed to stand still for three days, as if it had died; then it started rising.

Certain stars and planets were worshiped because ancient people thought they were goddesses and gods in the sky that directed these natural events, and they made up stories about them. Eventually, nature became hidden by the gods who were created to explain nature!

The first written story found with a resurrection was of the Sumerian goddess, Inanna, visiting the underworld, who was stripped of her clothes, then killed and hung on a hook on the wall. Three days later she was resurrected. Her husband Dumuzi (later renamed Tammuz) resurrects every spring, after being sent to the underworld as punishment from Inanna for not mourning her death.

Venus, also known as the Evening Star, was named Inanna first. As time went on, new groups of people copied the stories, but changed the name of the goddess to fit their own language. Inanna became Ishtar, then Astarte, Ostara, Aphrodite and finally Venus.

The word Easter comes from the West Germanic goddess Oestre/Eostre who evolved from Ostara, who, as noted above, evolved from Inanna. Eostre is a moon goddess of fertility for crops and animals, and is where the word estrogen originated. We celebrate Easter, using both the lunar and solar calendars, with pagan symbols of fertility: bunnies and eggs.

Now we know why the celebration of Jesus’ resurrection is the first Sunday after the full moon on or after the spring equinox.

Roberta James, Decatur