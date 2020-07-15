LETTER: Tracing virus' path from Washington

Here's a sample of what you'll learn in the documentary "The Virus: What Went Wrong" available at pbs.org/frontline. Thousands have needlessly lost their lives and thousands more will continue to die because our leaders failed to prepare and protect us. This is a must-watch.
On New Year's Eve, the director of the Centers for Disease Control, Dr. Robert Redfield, received a phone call from the American CDC office in China. He was notified that there was a cluster of cases of unspecified pneumonia in Wuhan, China, that seemed to be linked to a seafood market.
Redfield was concerned and called his boss, Alex Azar, secretary of Health and Human Services. He also notified the National Security Council at the White House.
The president had already begun receiving daily briefings from the U.S. intelligence community. Some contained warnings of a serious contagion, with dire economic and social consequences.
During this period Azar was trying to alert the president but couldn’t get a meeting. Instead, over two weeks passed before he got a call back from Mar-a-Lago, and the president wanted to discuss something else.
On Jan. 29, White House Economic Adviser Peter Navarro sent the president a lengthy memo warning that there was a risk of massive loss of life. He urged flights from China to be halted.
The president responded by restricting some flights from China, but not all. And millions of people had already left Wuhan anyway.
In fact, in the month before President Trump’s decision to restrict flights, an estimated 380,000 people entered the U.S. from China.
Even afterward, if you were an American, you were exempted, and flights from Europe were not restricted for another six weeks.
Ron Adams, Decatur
