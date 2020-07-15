LETTER: Tracing virus' path from Washington

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Here's a sample of what you'll learn in the documentary "The Virus: What Went Wrong" available at pbs.org/frontline. Thousands have needlessly lost their lives and thousands more will continue to die because our leaders failed to prepare and protect us. This is a must-watch.

On New Year's Eve, the director of the Centers for Disease Control, Dr. Robert Redfield, received a phone call from the American CDC office in China. He was notified that there was a cluster of cases of unspecified pneumonia in Wuhan, China, that seemed to be linked to a seafood market.

Redfield was concerned and called his boss, Alex Azar, secretary of Health and Human Services. He also notified the National Security Council at the White House.

The president had already begun receiving daily briefings from the U.S. intelligence community. Some contained warnings of a serious contagion, with dire economic and social consequences.

During this period Azar was trying to alert the president but couldn’t get a meeting. Instead, over two weeks passed before he got a call back from Mar-a-Lago, and the president wanted to discuss something else.