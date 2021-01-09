LETTER: Treat everyone equally to fulfill dream

In Martin Luther King Jr.'s speech, he preaches for roughly 17 minutes about his dream. But what is his dream exactly? Well, after carefully examining his powerful speech, I interpret it as Martin Luther King Jr. dreaming for universal equality and freedom, for everyone to not only get equal rights, but to also get equal opportunities and treatment. His dream is to eliminate our differences in skin color and to come together as one, to treat each other as if they are equal to you, because deep down, they are.

Has Martin’s dream been fulfilled? Personally, I believe that we as a nation and society have not fulfilled his dream completely, only part of it. The movement, strongly led by Martin Luther King, did succeed in striking down many legal barriers, such as perhaps the most noteworthy legal barrier broken after the movement, The Civil Rights Act of 1964. This act prohibited discrimination on the basis of race, color, religion, sex or national origin. This legislation was extremely important in prohibiting employment discrimination, allowing equal job opportunities for all races. The Voting Rights Act of 1965, signed into law by former President Lyndon B. Johnson, was a legislation that overcame legal barriers preventing African-Americans from exercising their right to vote.