LETTER: Troubled by military-style weapons

An AR-15 and AK-47 are military style weapons. During the Vietnam War, the M16-A1 rifle was used by the United States Army, During training with the Army, you are taught two important facts. 1. You treat the weapon that it is always loaded. 2. You never point the weapon at anyone unless the objective was to kill them. These weapons can have a clip holding either 15 rounds or 30 rounds. Every time you pull the trigger, the weapon will fire. You were trained to respect the weapon not as a toy but a weapon to kill the enemy.