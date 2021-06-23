LETTER: Trump at least had accomplishments

Although I don't like our former president's demeanor, which I believe to be typical of residents of New York, and I did not vote for him, having once seen him on his TV show and identified him as a spoiled, silver spoon fed, self-centered bully, I have to respect him and the good he has done in the past four years as president.

Yes, I am speaking of Donald Trump. I can not think of another individual who would have done a better job than him, given the negativity he has faced from the far left of our society and political spectrum. I know he is not a typical politician, but he gets things done. Unlike our normal recent presidents, he uses the private sector to effect change with their expertise that seems to be lacking in the public sector.

I really hope that our new president has the same energy to do something for the common man and society as a whole. What I have seen so far is an extremist left-wing take-over of our government and peoples rights be damned.

George A. Stone, Decatur

