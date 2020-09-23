LETTER: Trump fails on leadership criteria

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I am a big fan of listening to podcasts during my morning walks. Photography, current events, and entertainment are among the topics of interest to me.

In January 2020 I listened to an episode of former U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara’s “Stay Tuned” in which he interviewed Admiral James Stavridis, a former supreme allied commander of NATO and Fletcher School Dean Emeritus.

Stavridis is an accomplished leader with a long resume of achievements. In the episode, he outlined three attributes of an effective leader: empathy, humility, and intellectual curiosity.

Empathy is the ability to put yourself in someone else’s shoes – to feel what they feel.

Humility is the willingness to give others credit for their part in your accomplishments. Stavridis credited Colin Powell, one of his life mentors, with saying “You can get anything done if you’re willing not to get credit for it.”

Intellectual curiosity embodies a genuine interest in learning about a wide variety of topics and ideas. People exhibiting this trait are often thought to have a “love of learning”.

We now have the opportunity to choose which candidates we believe will be the best local, state, and federal leaders.