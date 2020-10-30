LETTER: Trump has been nothing but trouble

In the Dec. 11, 2019, edition of this newspaper, I wrote that historians would rate Donald Trump as one of our worst Presidents along with Hoover, Andrew Johnson and Harding.

Well, now it’s Oct. 2020 and I have not changed my opinion of Mr. Trump.

The Senate Republicans did not convict him (as I predicted) after he was impeached by House and the pandemic hit in Feb./March.

Unfortunately, Trump did not take the pandemic seriously (unlike FDR when he addressed congress on Dec. 8, 1941) and failed to organize a national response to the pandemic.

I recently finished reading "A Year of Peril," a book on the events that occurred in 1942, and details all the sacrifices (gas rationing, higher taxes, etc.) that all Americans were called upon to make and most did. However, we cannot even get everyone to wear a mask in 2020.

How different things might have been if Trump had taken a similar approach to FDR’s. Instead, we have lost 200,000-plus lives and are still counting.

I also predicted back in Dec. 2019 that I was not sure Trump would leave office peacefully if he was defeated in Nov. of 2020.