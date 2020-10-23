LETTER: Trump has characteristics of toxic boss

Robert Mooth's list of Trump's accomplishments ("Trump’s list of accomplishments lengthy," Oct. 17-18) reads like a padded resume'. As space does not permit me to go line by line, let me point out one example: the VA Choice and Accountability ACT, public law 113-146. Barrack Obama signed this into law on August 7th, 2014. Trump lied. He continues to lie about it.
Trump has the characteristics of a toxic boss. So, “Donald J. Trump, you aren't hired.”
Bryan Slot, Decatur
