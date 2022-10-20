LETTER: Trump is not above the law.

Recently the New York Attorney General released a 200 page document listing numerous civil charges against Donald Trump and his family business. Many of these charges dealt with real estate and tax fraud. Trump is accused of inflating the value of his golf course properties to get a better deal on his taxes. Examples would include inflating the value of land set aside for conservation easements and taking a larger tax deduction than he was entitled to.

He also faces possible criminal charges in Georgia for attempting to change the results of the 2020 election. Almost everyone has heard Trump’s taped phone call to the Georgia Secretary of State pleading for several thousand “mystery votes” for Trump.

Trump is also facing possible federal charges for violation the Presidential Records Act for moving numerous boxes of these records to his Florida golf club. He has actually admitted doing this on TV.

Regardless of how you feel about Trump, it appears he could be convicted of any or all of these charges. Convictions in two of these areas could send him to prison, and a guilty verdict in N.Y. could destroy his real estate empire. If the IRS gets involved in the N.Y. case, he could go to prison.

If Trump is charged for helping to organize the Jan. 6 attack, he may escape conviction because these charges could be more difficult to prove.

Before the 2020 election, I predicted that Trump would not allow the peaceful transfer of power in Jan. 2021. See my letter of Dec. 2019, which appeared in this paper. If Trump is convicted of any of the charges which could result in a prison sentence, I predict he may move to Saudi Arabia which has no extradition treaty with the United States. .

After all, Trump is not above the law.

Robert Pickett – Decatur