LETTER: Trump needs to be prosecuted

I disagree with anyone claiming we must move on rather than punish Trump for the crimes he’s committed.

You don’t move on after Trump incited a violent assault on our Capitol.

You don’t move on after hundreds of thousands have died and millions have become infected in a pandemic because Trump lied. His lies have caused the greatest catastrophe in American history, with the disease continuing to spread.

You don’t move on when the stuff we know about, the violations of the emoluments clause, the solicitation of foreign interference in elections, the tax cheating, the use of the military on civilian protesters, the sexual assault allegations and the attempted use of the Justice Department to fight them, and the obvious and repeated obstruction of justice may be dwarfed by the crimes we haven’t yet been made aware of.

Trump needs to be prosecuted to the full extent of the law. We must honor the most important of our institutions, the rule of law. The rich and powerful must be bound by the same set of laws as everyone else.

And don’t forget God’s laws, the most important of which is Matthew 25:41-46.