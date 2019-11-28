LETTER: U.S. Rodney Davis gives no evidence of claims

Rodney Davis ("Seek solutions, not impeachment," Nov. 3) asserts that "since Democrats took power, more subpoenas have been issued than bills signed into law." He does not, however, provide any evidence to support this claim, or even any figures for the numbers of bills or subpoenas.

On congress.gov, I found that in the current (116th) Congress, 63 bills have so far become law. I could not find how many subpoenas have been issued, but it seems likely to be less than 63, in which case this assertion by Rodney Davis is false.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

In any case, what Davis said is not relevant to judging the action of the Democrats in Congress. Democrats in the House of Representatives have passed many bills that have not been signed into law because the Republican-controlled Senate has not even voted on them.

For example, the Bipartisan Background Checks Act of 2019 (H.R.8) was passed by the House on February 27 (with Rodney Davis voting against it) but has not been voted on by the Senate. On congress.gov, I see that in the current Congress, 427 bills have passed one chamber and the vast majority of those have passed the House but not the Senate. Thus it is completely false to say, as Rodney Davis does at the end of his article, that the House leadership has been doing nothing.