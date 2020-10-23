LETTER: Understand reasons behind decisions

I am writing in regard to the “let us play" article ("Athletes come together at #LetUsPlay rally," Sept. 16). I found the article intriguing. I appreciated hearing what people had to say about why they protested. However, I feel people should understand the statistics of each state/county and how Pritzker’s decisions are affecting each school. Some are being affected more than others. Some are actually in person and are still demanding sports.
I understand all that fall sports give to kids in the area. There are scholarships and experience offered during this time. However, the entire idea is about safety. Illinois’ number of cases is much greater than those that have allowed fall sports to begin. We have to protect kids health and fall sports may not be worth it.
Audrey Smith, Decatur
