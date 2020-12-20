 Skip to main content
LETTER: Unifying America under Joe Biden
LETTER: Unifying America under Joe Biden

LettersEditor

On a Saturday evening in November, Joe Biden gave a victory address. In that address he spoke of his mandate to govern, a mandate he said that extended to marshalling the forces of decency, science and hope. He exclaimed that it was a mandate to come together, to unify Americans. Now how would coming together and unifying work?

All Trump supporters would have to agree that they are deplorable, racist, homophobic, sycophants, chumps, ugly, white supremacists, Nazi's, bigots, ignorant, haters, etc.

It was Joe Biden who called Trump supporters chumps. A chump is someone silly or stupid. So in order for us to come together and unite with Joe Biden and his supporters, Trump supporters must admit that we're all the things we've been called, repent and then perhaps be accepted as decent, moral and worthy people (just not on the same level as the superior Bided followers).

We must agree with Michelle Obama who stated that voting for Trump meant supporting lies, hate, chaos, and division. So to unite with Joe Biden and his people, we simply need to repent of our evil ways for supporting Trump, then we'll be accepted into one big happy family.

The fact is we cannot come together and unite with people who believe it's acceptable to abort babies up until the day they are born. How can we come together with people who want to defund the police? How can we come together with people who want to stack the federal judiciary? How can we unite with people who want to take away our religious liberty? 

We can and will pray for Joe Biden, but we cannot unite with his far left agenda for America.

Gerald Thompson, Decatur

