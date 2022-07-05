 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LETTER: Upgrade existing Dennis Lab School

It seems incomprehensible that two outstanding schools, now both called Dennis Lab School, would be replaced with a new school building to be built in an area difficult to access and virtually invisible to the public. Furthermore, it would result in the loss of a beautiful park.

The Dennis Lab School properties are important West End assets. I ask that the Decatur District 61 Board utilize the district's financial resources to upgrade the existing Dennis Lab School buildings.

Nicholas Burton, Decatur

