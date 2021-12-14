LETTER: Urbana art exhibit transforming

Aren’t we all exhausted by thinking about the pandemic? The faces of COVID 19, ’20, and ’21 affront our emotions. So, why would we wish to view art that reflects artists’ responses to the pandemic? I found out.

As I watched the artists, Sarah Marjanovic and Heather Sandy, install their artworks at the Illini Union Art Gallery, Urbana, in preparation for “Living Hosts: Culturing Collaboration” art exhibition (December-January), I saw solemnity – in thought of the seriousness of the situation in which they have placed themselves as documentarians. And, I saw excitement. They have had, as all of us have had, lives transformed by a virus, yet they have worked long toward this apex.

“We are hoping to share our understanding of the effects of the pandemic through our art,” stated the artists.

“I create abstract interplays representing the delicate and vulnerable as well as the strong and resilient,” said Marjanovic.

This artistic ambivalence, about which Marjanovic speaks, allows the viewer to interpret. There is no exclusion of points of view. I feel a kind of freedom! The exhibit’s viewers will respond, as I do, to her beautiful abstractions with warm emotion and cool contemplation.

“During the pandemic,” stated Sandy, “not only were familiar landscapes transformed, but so were emotional landscapes.”

While viewing the familiar reflected in Sandy’s delightful representational style, I get a message. I see chaos versus control. I’m opting for control and am encouraged.

The artworks of Marjanovic and Sandy, for a moment, subdue negatives and clarify significances. The excellence of the art stimulates pleasure in seeing beauty, coupled with mental engagement.

Patty Gillespie, Newton

